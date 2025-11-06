Thursday High School Football: Final week of regular season kicks off
EL PASO, Texas - The final week of the high school football regular season kicked off in the Borderland on Thursday night.
Eastlake took down Coronado, 55-44 for the final playoff spot in district 1-6A.
Eastlake will face Odessa Permian in the 6A D1 bi-district round.
Franklin also came away with a win against Pebble Hills, 28-15 to secure the second place spot in district 1-6A.
Pebble Hills finishes third in district.
The scores from Thursday night are below:
|Eastlake 55
|Coronado 44
|Final
|Franklin 28
|Pebble Hills 15
|Final
|Socorro 49
|Montwood 56
|Final
|El Dorado 59
|Parkland 21
|Final