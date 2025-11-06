Thursday High School Football: Final week of regular season kicks off

EL PASO, Texas - The final week of the high school football regular season kicked off in the Borderland on Thursday night.

Eastlake took down Coronado, 55-44 for the final playoff spot in district 1-6A.

Eastlake will face Odessa Permian in the 6A D1 bi-district round.

Franklin also came away with a win against Pebble Hills, 28-15 to secure the second place spot in district 1-6A.

Pebble Hills finishes third in district.

The scores from Thursday night are below: