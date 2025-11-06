Skip to Content
Thursday High School Football: Final week of regular season kicks off

Published 11:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The final week of the high school football regular season kicked off in the Borderland on Thursday night.

Eastlake took down Coronado, 55-44 for the final playoff spot in district 1-6A.

Eastlake will face Odessa Permian in the 6A D1 bi-district round.

Franklin also came away with a win against Pebble Hills, 28-15 to secure the second place spot in district 1-6A.

Pebble Hills finishes third in district.

The scores from Thursday night are below:

Eastlake 55Coronado 44Final
Franklin 28Pebble Hills 15Final
Socorro 49Montwood 56Final
El Dorado 59Parkland 21Final
Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

