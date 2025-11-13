Del Valle loses heartbreaker to Lubbock Cooper in opening round of playoffs; Thursday scores
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school football playoffs got off to a rocky start for El Paso schools.
Six teams from the Borderland took the field Thursday night, and all six saw an early exit from the playoffs.
Del Valle was the only El Paso school that got to host a playoff game Thursday as the Conquistadores faced the Lubbock Cooper Pirates.
It was a great back-and-forth game, but Del Valle would come out on the losing end falling to the Pirates, 45-42.
The season also came to an end for Pebble Hills, Bel Air, Hanks, Ysleta and Irvin.
The scores below are from Thursday:
|Lubbock Cooper 45
|Del Valle 42
|Final
|Pebble Hills 14
|San Angelo Central 24
|Final
|Bel Air 25
|Abilene 84
|Final
|Hanks 7
|Amarillo Palo Duro 56
|Final
|Ysleta 13
|Canyon 66
|Final
|Irvin 0
|West Plains 85
|Final