Del Valle loses heartbreaker to Lubbock Cooper in opening round of playoffs; Thursday scores

Published 11:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school football playoffs got off to a rocky start for El Paso schools.

Six teams from the Borderland took the field Thursday night, and all six saw an early exit from the playoffs.

Del Valle was the only El Paso school that got to host a playoff game Thursday as the Conquistadores faced the Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

It was a great back-and-forth game, but Del Valle would come out on the losing end falling to the Pirates, 45-42.

The season also came to an end for Pebble Hills, Bel Air, Hanks, Ysleta and Irvin.

The scores below are from Thursday:

Lubbock Cooper 45Del Valle 42Final
Pebble Hills 14San Angelo Central 24 Final
Bel Air 25Abilene 84Final
Hanks 7Amarillo Palo Duro 56Final
Ysleta 13Canyon 66Final
Irvin 0West Plains 85 Final
Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

