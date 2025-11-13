Skip to Content
Week 11 Sweet Play of the Week: Burges Mustangs

By
Published 8:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 11 of the high school football season went to the Burges Mustangs.

In the game against El Paso, Burges quarterback Marcus Sanchez dropped a dime to wide receiver Jayden Bowser.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Mustangs are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

