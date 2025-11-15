No. 23 Tennessee hands NMSU a 42-9 loss

J. Aguilar pass to B. Staley for 15 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies fall to the Tennessee Volunteers moving down to a 3-7 overall record and officially knocking them out of contention to play for a bowl game.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.