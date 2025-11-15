No. 23 Tennessee hands NMSU a 42-9 loss
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies fall to the Tennessee Volunteers moving down to a 3-7 overall record and officially knocking them out of contention to play for a bowl game.
SCORING SUMMARY:
1Q:
D. Bishop run for 1 yd, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)
J. Aguilar run for 27 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)
2Q:
J. Aguilar pass to B. Staley for 15 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)
D. Barker 32 yd FG GOOD
3Q:
S. Thomas run for 21 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)
P. Lewis run for 1 yd, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)
A. Damante pass intercepted, W. Wright return for 35 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)
4Q:
I. Rudison run for 1 yd, for a TD (D. Barker PAT MISSED)