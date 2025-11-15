Skip to Content
No. 23 Tennessee hands NMSU a 42-9 loss

NMSU Athletics
By
Published 5:57 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies fall to the Tennessee Volunteers moving down to a 3-7 overall record and officially knocking them out of contention to play for a bowl game.

SCORING SUMMARY:

1Q:

D. Bishop run for 1 yd, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)

J. Aguilar run for 27 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)

2Q:

J. Aguilar pass to B. Staley for 15 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)

D. Barker 32 yd FG GOOD

3Q:

S. Thomas run for 21 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)

P. Lewis run for 1 yd, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)

A. Damante pass intercepted, W. Wright return for 35 yds, for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK)

4Q:

I. Rudison run for 1 yd, for a TD (D. Barker PAT MISSED)

Bea Martinez

