Wrestling icon Eddie Guerrero honored by El Paso City Council

EL PASO, Texas - Gone, but never forgotten.

Thursday marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Eddie Guerrero.

A Sun City legend who even with the passage of time is remembered fondly in the Borderland.

Tuesday city council honored the wrestling icon with a special proclamation, declaring November 18 as Eddie Guerrero Day.

Lowriders lined the streets outside city hall, while dozens packed city council chambers

Fans wore lucha masks along with their favorite Eddie Guerrero t-shirt.

A graduate of Jefferson High School, Guerrero was a member of the legendary Guerrero family, the first family of lucha libre.

Before his death in 2005 at the age of 38, Guerrero was a top superstar in the WWE.

Members of Guerrero's family were in attendance for Tuesday's proclamation.

They included two of his daughters, along with his sisters and cousins.

Guerrero's eldest daughter Sherilyn Guerrero accepted the proclamation and spoke before city council about her father's legacy.

"Fortunately I really do not think I can say the words if my dad was here because I'm looking at this crowd and he truly is," Sherilyn Guerrero said.