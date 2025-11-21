Miners stunned in Miami; UTEP volleyball falls to Missouri State in CUSA Tournament

MIAMI, Florida - The UTEP volleyball team saw an early exit from the Conference USA Tournament Friday in Miami, Florida.

The Miners were swept by the Missouri State Bears, 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

UTEP entered the tournament as the #1 seed and were outplayed by a Bears team that entered the tournament as a #8 seed.

Missouri State won all three sets, (set 1) 25-23, (set 2) 27-25, (set 3) 25-22.

It was a shocking turn of events for a UTEP team that had just captured their first Conference USA regular season championship in program history.

The Miners will now have to hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It's possible that will happen as the Miners still hold an impressive overall record (25-4) despite Friday's upset.