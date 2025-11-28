Community Champions: Las Cruces Bulldawgs prepare for state title game against Cleveland

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Bulldawgs are on the road to state.

Saturday, the team will take the field against Cleveland High School out of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The winner will take home the Class 6A state championship.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Rio Rancho.

The Bulldawgs enter the state title matchup undefeated with a perfect 12-0 record.

Cleveland enters the game with an 11-1 record with their only loss of the season coming against Las Cruces in what was a great back-and-forth game.

The Bulldawgs came out on top by a final score of 38-34.

Las Cruces will look to win their 10th state championship in program history, and their first state title since 2013.

For all their accomplishments this season, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs are this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.