UTEP football coach Scotty Walden pulls out of TNA Wrestling event

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden will not participate in a local wrestling show scheduled for this weekend.

UTEP confirmed the news to ABC-7.

Walden was set to appear at TNA Wrestling's pay-per-view event Final Resolution.

The event is one of three scheduled wrestling shows at the El Paso County Coliseum.

A TNA spokesman had told ABC-7 Walden was going to be a guest coach for 'The System' a TNA Wrestling group.

Walden also confirmed the news to ABC-7 in a separate interview.

UTEP did not offer an explanation as to why Walden pulled out of the event.

The Miners are coming off a 2-10 season in Walden's second year as head coach of the Miners.

TNA Wrestling is making their return to El Paso following a sold-out two-day event back in March.

They're returning to El Paso this time for a 3-day event that kicks off with TNA Final Resolution on Friday, December 5th, followed by two days of TNA Impact tapings on Saturday, December 6th and Sunday, December 7th.