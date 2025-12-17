Community Champions: El Paso six-man football team wins state championship

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Leadership Academy football team celebrated a major achievement.

The team won a state championship this past season.

The EPLA Leaders are a six-man football team.

They finished the season with an 8-2 record, and went on to win the Texas Christian Athletic League state championship.

EPLA head coach Andrew Hernandez started the football program two years ago, and it took just two seasons for the team to win a state title.

"It's been a process, but they (players) all bought in," Hernandez said. "It was hard at the beginning, but it's been pretty exciting to have this team, and to see the growth and the development that they've endured."

In 6-man football, players have to adapt by playing multiple positions.

With more space on the field the offense has more room to work with, but the defense has more ground to cover.

Winning the state championship was proof hard work always pays off.

Alejandro Lujan is a junior who played both linebacker and wide receiver for the Leaders.

"It means a lot to me because my grandpa was a 6-man football player too from Sierra Blanca," Lujan said. "So being able to be here with my brothers, and win a state championship it means a lot to me to put El Paso on the map."

For their accomplishment this season, the EPLA Leaders are this week's Community Champions.

