NM State Opens CUSA Play with Home Win Over Sam Houston

Las Cruces, New Mexico -- NM State (7–3, 1–0 CUSA) opened Conference USA play in strong fashion today, earning an 87–78 victory over Sam Houston (7–4, 0–1 CUSA) inside the Pan American Center. After using a dominant first-half performance to build a 20-point advantage at the break, the Aggies withstood a second-half push that saw the Bearkats trim the deficit to 10 before NM State responded with a timely run to pull away down the stretch.

NM State finished the afternoon shooting 51.5% from the field (35-68), while receiving a decisive lift from its bench, which outscored Sam Houston 46–17.

After Sam Houston briefly took an early 3–0 lead, the Aggies quickly seized control. NM State erupted on a 10–0 run in the opening minutes, sparked by five points from Jemel Jones , to set the tone for the remainder of the half. Later, with the Aggies firmly in rhythm, NM State pieced together another extended scoring surge that ballooned its advantage to 20 points. A three-pointer from Elijah Elliott in the closing seconds capped the half and sent NM State into the locker room with a commanding 48–28 lead.

The Aggies' depth proved pivotal throughout the opening 20 minutes, as the bench accounted for 30 first-half points while NM State consistently found quality looks on the offensive end.

Sam Houston showed resilience coming out of the break, trimming the Aggie lead to 10 midway through the second half. However, NM State responded immediately. The Aggies answered with an 8–0 run to reestablish separation, halting the Bearkats' momentum and pushing the lead back to a comfortable margin for the remainder of the contest as they would walk away with an 87-78 win in the Pan American Center.

Off the bench, Elijah Elliott led all Aggies with 18 points, tying his season high. Jayland Randall followed with 16 points, his second-highest scoring total of the season. The duo has now combined to lead NM State in scoring off the bench for the second time this year.

The Aggies also received balanced contributions from the starting group, as Anthony Wrzeszcz and Jemel Jones each finished with 11 points to give NM State four players in double figures.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

NM State leaned heavily on its depth, as the Aggie bench outscored Sam Houston 46–17, providing a decisive edge in the conference opener. The 46 bench points marked their second-highest reserve performances of the season for the Aggies. Where they put up 49 points off the bench against South Alabama.

This win marks the third consecutive season the Aggies have opened league play with a victory, following last year's conference-opening win against Sam Houston and a home victory versus UTEP during the 2023–24 season in Head Coach Jason Hooten 's first year.

NM State connected on 51.5% of its field-goal attempts, finishing 35-68, and marking the Aggies' second-best shooting night of the season behind their 54 percent performance in a victory over Samford.

Elijah Elliott matched his season high with 18 points off the bench to lead NM State in scoring, while Jayland Randall added 16 points, his second-highest total of the season. This marked the second time this year that Elliott and Randall have both come off the bench and finished as the Aggies' top two scorers.