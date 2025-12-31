Duke tops Arizona State in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, 42-39

The 92nd edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl certainly lived up to the hype.

The Duke Blue Devils came away with the victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, 42-39.

It was Duke's first Sun Bowl victory after losing to Arizona State in their last Sun Bowl appearance back in 2014.

The game was similar to a boxing match with both teams trading jabs throughout the game, but two costly turnovers for the Sun Devils in the closing minutes of the game proved to be the difference.

Duke would take a 28-24 lead at the half.

The 52 combined points set a new Sun Bowl record for the most points scored in the first half.

The Blue Devils capped off their season as ACC Conference Champions and now Sun Bowl Champions.

The official attendance for Wednesday's Sun Bowl game was 44,975.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

7-0 ASU

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 69-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Que'Sean Brown.

7-7

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Barkate.

14-7 Duke

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Moss.

14-14

Second Quarter

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jeremiah Hasley.

21-14 Duke

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 38-yard rushing touchdown.

21-21

Duke running back Anderson Castle with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

28-21 Duke

Arizona State kicker Jesus Gomez connects on a 54-yard field goal attempt.

28-24 Duke

Halftime Score: 28-24 Duke

Third Quarter

Duke running back Nate Sheppard with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

35-24 Duke

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Khamari Anderson. ASU gets a two-point conversion.

35-32 Duke

Fourth Quarter

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik McClain.

39-35 Arizona State

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Que'Sean Brown.

42-39 Duke

Final Score: 42-39 Duke