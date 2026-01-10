Aggies Drop Contest in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee – A midday affair from the Murphy Center saw NM State (6-10, 2-2 CUSA) match up with the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee (9-7, 4-0 CUSA). Offensive woes plagued the Aggies as they fell to the reigning regular-season conference champions, 88-51.

The home side scored first, though Lucía Yenes picked off a Blue Raider pass and finished in the lane for an easy basket, knotting the game at 2-2. However, an extended offensive drought saw the Aggies face a deficit of 16-3 with 4:19 in the opening stanza. Yenes would tally six first-quarter points, giving her 500 career points with the Crimson & White – the most among the 2025-26 roster. Notching seven 3-pointers, the first ten minutes ended with NM State trailing 28-9.

Anna Csenyi knocked down the lone Aggie triple of the first half in the second quarter, posting five points in the opening 20 minutes of play. Outscored 21-10 in the stanza, NM State headed to halftime trailing by a score of 49-19.

Imani Warren tallied her first points of the contest to open the Aggie scoring in the second half, her seventh 3-pointer of the season. Morane Dossou collected a steal and finished at the rim on the next possession, giving the Aggies their best scoring stretch to that point in the contest. Emma Christiano and DeAvion Wilson each collected their first points in the frame, though the Aggies trailed 71-32 heading into the fourth.

Lucía Yenes and Senoj Jones paced the Aggies in fourth-quarter scoring, with the forwards each posting 11 points on Saturday afternoon. A trio of 3-pointers in the final frame helped NM State outscore the Blue Raiders 19-17, but ultimately the Crimson & White fell by a final score of 88-51.

NUMBERS OF NOTE