Community Champions: El Paso Lady Rumble shine at the national level

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso basketball team is shining at the national level.

The Lady Rumble are an all girls team comprised of middle school athletes from various communities in the Borderland.

The team has won five national championships across the country and they've brought home a total of 15 tournament titles.

For all their accomplishments, the Lady Rumble are this week's Community Champions sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

The Lady Rumble are hoping to win more tournaments in order to be selected to the Nike Jr. Elite Youth Basketball League, one of the most selective youth basketball leagues in the nation.

In order to accomplish their goal the team could use some help with donations.

If you'd like donate follow the team on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, just search 'Lady Rumble Basketball.'

You can also donate by clicking on the link below:

https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/5635512