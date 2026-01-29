Skip to Content
Community Champions: Eastwood celebrates 50th anniversary of state championship victory

EL PASO, Texas - It was a reunion 50 years in the making.

The Eastwood Troopers are the last El Paso high school team to win a UIL state championship in basketball.

Tuesday, the team came together at an Eastwood basketball game to celebrate and to reminisce about the day they made history.

The team was honored during halftime as each player was introduced, and the state title trophy was brought out and put back into the hands of the players and coach who won it all. 

The 1976 Eastwood basketball team is this week's Community Champions.

