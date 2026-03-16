El Paso Matachines play “Copa de la Diversion”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Chihuahuas announce a new Copa identity for their season.

For 6 games a year, the Chihuahuas will play as the El Paso Matachines.

"It brings together faith, history and tradition. And isn't that what baseball is?" said Angela Olivas, spokeswoman for the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Copa de la Diversión™ identity has been a part of the Chihuahuas since 2018. It's part of an initiative through minor league baseball to embrace culture in Hispanic communities.

"People who were born and raised in El Paso or from around the region, including northern Mexico. They've all told me that they loved it," added Olivas.

They'll play 6 games as the Matachines, which are a group of natives who have dance ingrained in their culture. The Chihuhuas say they can represent faith, celebration, music, and dance.

"From the moment they heard the drumbeat of the Martinez coming out to the air, things that they could hear, the greeters, they were just in awe," said Olivas.

The team will play 6 games as the Matachines on the year, but the initiative will last throughout the entire year.

"It really means a lot to me to have our community invested in what we're doing here, because I'm from here and I love to see everyone come together from my family, friends and strangers. And then they become my family and friends. And that's what I love to see."