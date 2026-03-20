Skip to Content
Sports

Community Champions: Eastwood’s Hailey Delgado receives statewide honor

By
Published 9:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas - This week's Community Champion is a high school wrestler who continues to dominate on the mat.

Eastwood High School wrestler Hailey Delgado recently received a statewide honor.

She was named the Greater Texas Ford Dealers Female Athlete of the Month for the month of February.

Last month Delgado won her second straight state title and she helped lead the Eastwood Troopers to back-to-back state championships.

She's only sophomore and she remains undefeated in high school and has also captured national titles along the way.

For all her accomplishments, Delgado is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation. 

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.