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Aggies Rally Late but Fall 4–2 in Series Finale Against FIU

NMSU Athletics
By ,
Updated
today at 9:02 PM
Published 9:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State closed out its weekend series with FIU on Sunday morning in a competitive, low‑scoring matchup at the NM State Softball Complex. The Aggies put runners on in nearly every inning and threatened late, but FIU's early scoring held up despite NM State's seventh‑inning push. The Aggies totaled 10 hits on the day but ultimately fell, 4–2.  

Game – FIU 4, NM State 2 

FIU generated early offense with a run in the first and two more in the third to take a 3–0 lead before adding another in the sixth. NM State broke through in the fifth as Faith Aragon doubled and scored on a Tamara Carranza RBI single. The Aggies mounted a final‑inning rally with back‑to‑back singles from Devin Elam and Kendal Lunar before Tamara Carranza drove in a second run, but the comeback came up short. Jaileen Mancha worked the first five innings with Destiny Perez providing two innings of scoreless relief.  

NOTABLES 

  • Tamara Carranza delivered 2 hits and drove in both NM State runs, including an RBI single in the seventh.  
  • Kendal Lunar recorded a multi‑hit game and reached base three times between hits and walks.  
  • Bella Clapp continued her strong weekend with three hits, including two singles that sparked early innings. 
  • Faith Aragon doubled in the fifth and scored the Aggies' first run.  
  • Devin Elam added two hits, including a seventh‑inning single to set up the late rally.  
  • Destiny Perez kept NM State within striking distance with two scoreless innings in relief.  

NEXT UP  

NM State now turns its focus to next weekend's Conference USA matchup against Western Kentucky. The Aggies will host the Hilltoppers for a three‑game series running March 27–29, with the opener scheduled for Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at the NM State Softball Complex. 

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Rishi Oza

NMSU Athletics

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