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Aggies Fall Short 7–5 Against Western Kentucky

NMSU Athletics
By
Published 9:57 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State battled throughout Saturday afternoon but came up just short in a back‑and‑forth contest against Western Kentucky at the NM State Softball Complex. The Aggies answered early deficits twice and pushed across runs in four different innings, but a four‑run fifth by the Hilltoppers created separation. A late solo homer gave NM State life, though the rally ultimately stalled in a 7–5 result. 

Game – Western Kentucky 7, NM State 5 

Western Kentucky jumped ahead with two runs in the first before NM State responded in the second, as Madi Bachman drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Jade Valladares followed with an RBI single to even the score. After the Hilltoppers regained the lead in the fourth, NM State countered again in the bottom half when Madi Bachman singled home a run to tie it at three. A four‑run fifth by Western Kentucky proved decisive, but NM State chipped away late with a solo homer from Madi Bachman in the sixth and a pinch‑hit blast from Kendal Lunar in the seventh. 

NOTABLES 

  • Madi Bachman went 2‑for‑2 with a home run, three RBIs, and added a sacrifice fly. 
  • Kendal Lunar delivered a pinch‑hit solo home run in the seventh to spark a late push. 
  • Jade Valladares recorded an RBI single during the second‑inning comeback. 
  • Tamara Carranza collected a hit and scored once from the middle of the lineup. 
  • Bella Clapp reached base and added a stolen base, creating early scoring opportunities. 
  • Zantelle Rodriguez closed the final 2.1 innings scoreless, allowing just one hit in relief. 

NEXT UP  

NM State looks to bounce back and close the series on a high note as the Aggies host Western Kentucky in the finale on Sunday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at the NM State Softball Complex. 

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