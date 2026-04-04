Skip to Content
Sports

El Paso remain unbeaten after 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights

Locomotive FC
By
Published 10:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Locomotive keep their unbeaten streak alive after defeating Las Vegas Lights 3-2 at Southwest University Park on Saturday.

Armando Moreno snagged two goals in the matchup, scoring the first goal for the team and the last. Rubio Rubin, whose been a key play maker for the Locos collected his fourth goal of the season in the first half against Las Vegas.

Next up, the Locomotive will meet Hartford Athletic on the road on Saturday, April 11th at 5p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.