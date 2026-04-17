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Community Champions: Cathedral swim team wins 6th straight state title; 38 in program history

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Published 11:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Only one word can describe the Cathedral High School swim team, and that word is dominate.

The team won their 6th straight state championship in swimming.

It was their 38th state title in program history.

The Fighting Irish are always the team to beat at the TAPPS Division 1 state meet in San Antonio, Texas.

However, they welcome the challenge and they don't mind having a target on their back at every competition.

The end of the season was a little bitter sweet for the Cathedral swim team.

Their head coach Calvin Zielsdorf announced he would be stepping down after 8 seasons as the team's head coach.

For all their accomplishments, the Cathedral swim team is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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