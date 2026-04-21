Ivan Melendez returns to El Paso for first Triple-A game in hometown

EL PASO, Texas - El Pasoan and Coronado grad Ivan Melendez returned home for his first professional baseball game at Southwest University Park.

Melendez was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, and currently plays for the club's Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces.

The Aces were in El Paso Tuesday for the start of a 6-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Melendez was in the starting lineup for the Aces batting 7th as the team's designated hitter.

Melendez was 1-for-4 on the night, with one hit, 2 RBIs and a walk.

He did strikeout once in the game.

(Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas)

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 6-2 in the fourth inning Tuesday night before coming back to win 13-6 at Southwest University Park.

It was the opening game of a six-game series.

El Paso's first two runs came on a two-run home run in the second inning by first baseman José Miranda, his second homer in his last two games. Infielder Marcos Castañon also homered for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso designated hitter Pablo Reyes went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI, and he's reached base in all 15 games he's played in.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Jase Bowen went 2-for-5 with an RBI, moving his hitting streak to nine games.

The Chihuahuas scored seven runs on nine hits in their 12-batter bottom of the eighth inning.

Miguel Cienfuegos, Garrett Hawkins, Eli Villalobos and Ethan Routzahn all pitched scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas, holding Reno without any runs after the fourth inning.

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Dylan Ray (1-2, 3.72) vs. El Paso RHP Griffin Canning (0-1, 4.32).