Skip to Content
Sports

WATCH: Cristo Fernández speaks for the first time about signing with Locomotive FC

By ,
New
Published 7:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Since signing with the El Paso Locomotive FC Tuesday, Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández spoke to ABC-7 about joining the team.

After training Wednesday, Fernández said he's able to pursue his dream in sports because of the sports drama. He said the fans helped bring him back to his path to soccer.

"Because of them, now I am pursuing this new dream," Fernández said.

He also said his castmates from Ted Lasso congratulated him for signing with the team.

Hear more from Fernández by watching the video above.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.