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Ted Lasso star signs with El Paso Locomotive FC

Locomotive FC
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Published 10:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, the El Paso Locomotive FC announced it signed Cristo Fernández, who played Dani Rojas in the sports series Ted Lasso. The FC said the signing pends league and federation approval.

Fernández did a two-month trial with the team, appearing at training and a match against New Mexico United.

His sports career started with Tecos FC, a team from Mexico, the Locomotive said. He had to step away at 15 years old due to an injury and turned to acting.

"This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be," said Fernández.

Locomotive FC said Fernández will play as a midfielder in its 2026 roster.

"Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams… so being here with the 'Locos' actually makes perfect sense," he said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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