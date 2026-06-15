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Worldwide fans pack stadiums in various FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities

Heriberto Perez, KVIA ABC-7
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Published 11:59 AM

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- The FIFA World Cup is underway, and fans from all around the globe have been filling up most of the host cities' stadiums, bringing the tournament's euphoria to the U.S.

Given that the United States will host more matches than Mexico and Canada, ticket prices have also influenced fans' decisions on where to attend games — even if they aren't watching their national teams play.

ABC-7 spoke with fans in Dallas, including some from the border region, who explained that they chose the city due to its relative proximity to El Paso and the pricing, particularly when compared to Mexico, where tickets have reportedly been more expensive than some of those offered in the United States.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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