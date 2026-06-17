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Catch the World Cup action between Mexico, South Korea at free Downtown watch party

MGN, UKinUSA / CC BY-SA 4.0
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Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the City of El Paso is hosting a free watch party for Mexico's match against South Korea in the World Cup. Beyond watching the game, there will be free snacks, prizes and soccer player card trading, the city said.

Soccer fans can watch the match at Cleveland Square park in Downtown El Paso. The Mexican American Cultural Center will play the game on a giant outdoor screen, the city said. The park is located at 510 N Santa Fe St.

The city said the watch party starts at 7 p.m.

The city said fans can bring lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating. Free snacks will be available while supplies last.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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