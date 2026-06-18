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Mexico vs. South Korea free watch party Downtown El Paso

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today at 11:50 AM
Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the City of El Paso will host a free watch party for Mexico's second World Cup match against South Korea at Cleveland Square Park in Downtown El Paso.

Fans who attend can also take part in free snacks, prizes and soccer player card trading, while the game is played on a giant outdoor screen on the Mexican American Cultural Center, the city said.

The park is located at 510 N Santa Fe St.

The city said the watch party starts at 7 p.m. and ABC-7's Max Zepeda will be live at both 5 & 6 p.m. as organizers prepare to draw local fans Downtown.

The city also said fans are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating, and that free snacks will be available while supplies last.

Beyond watching the game, there will be free snacks, prizes and soccer player card trading, the city said.

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