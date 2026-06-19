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El Pasoans huddle for Team USA World Cup match against Australia

MGN
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Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Team USA soccer group is back on the pitch Friday afternoon after a thrilling 4-1 victory over Paraguay in last week's World Cup match.

El Pasoans will gather to witness what the team has in store for the match against Australia.

During the match, ABC-7 will speak with a major soccer league for Dallas FC.

He also helped organize a youth soccer camp in East El Paso once attended by Ricardo Pepi and Alex Zendejas, who are both playing for Team USA in the World Cup!

Kickoff is just after 1 p.m.

Tune in for the full story on ABC-7 at 6.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
el paso
fifa
fifa watch party
ricardo pepi
team usa
world cup

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Max Zepeda

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