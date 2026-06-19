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El Paso’s Ricardo Pepi makes first World Cup start; U.S. takes down Australia 2-0

RICARDO PEPI WORLD CUP START PIC
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Published 3:07 PM

SEATTLE, Washington - One week after making his FIFA World Cup debut, El Pasoan Ricardo Pepi made his first career start for Team USA on soccer's biggest stage.

The U.S. took on Australia in Seattle, Washington as part of the team's second match in Group D play.

Team USA came away with another three points as they got the win against Australia by a final score 2-0.

Both goals for the U.S. came in the first half of the match.

Pepi was a late addition to the starting XI after it was announced star winger Christian Pulisic would be unavailable as he recovers from a calf injury.

Pulisic injured his calf during the team's first World Cup match against Paraguay.

With the win against Australia, Team USA is guaranteed a spot in the knockout round of 32.

The U.S. will next face Turkey on Thursday in what will be their final match in group play.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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