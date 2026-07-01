UTEP Miners enter Mountain West Conference with high expectations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has become a full-time member of the Mountain West Conference, one of the most competitive mid-major conferences in college basketball.

The move is a major step forward for UTEP, but keeping pace financially will require continued support through revenue and donations.

The program has been able to build a strong roster through the rise of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) and strong financial support from donors.

The conference move is a key recruiting selling point, and the Miners are excited to compete in the new league.

Scotty Walden, head coach of UTEP, is excited for the upcoming season as they enter a new conference with a step up in competition. The team has made strides in terms of financial backing with donors stepping up in a big way, including a one million dollar donation from a UTEP football alum.

Walden has also contributed some of his own salary, donating 10% of his pay for the second straight year. For the Miners to be successful, recruiting is paramount, and with the financial influx, they can now be more competitive in the transfer market.

Walden wants to foster change and believes that the 2026 team has the potential to be one of the best in the Mountain West.