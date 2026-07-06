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Team USA eliminated from World Cup following loss to Belgium, 4-1

usa soccer loses pic
Photo Courtesy: USA Soccer
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Published 8:01 PM

SEATTLE, Washington - The United States men's soccer team have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Team USA came out on the losing end in their Round of 16 matchup against Belgium, 4-1.

Belgium advances to the World Cup quarterfinals where they will face Spain who defeated Portugal earlier in the day, 1-0.

El Pasoan Ricardo Pepi would enter the game in the 72nd minute of the match with the U.S. down 3-1 to Belgium.

Pepi played in every World Cup match for Team USA, and was in the starting lineup for two matches in group play.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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