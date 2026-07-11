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Chihuahuas game postponed in OKC due to rain

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Published 10:34 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KVIA) -- Tonight's game between the El Paso Chihuahuas and the Oklahoma City Comets was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC. The time of that doubleheader is TBD. 

The Chihuahuas will finish their current series in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. MDT.

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Rishi Oza

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