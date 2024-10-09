Jürgen Klopp to become Red Bull’s global head of soccer in first job since leaving Liverpool

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Jürgen Klopp was announced as the global head of soccer for the Red Bull group on Wednesday in what will be his first job since leaving Premier League giant Liverpool earlier this year.

Klopp will assume the role with the Red Bull organization – which owns several clubs including RB Leipzig in Germany, RB Salzburg in Austria and New York Red Bulls in the US – on January 1, 2025.

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” Klopp said in a press release. “The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs,” he added, “but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

In his new role with Red Bull, Klopp won’t be involved in the day-to-day running of the network of clubs but will instead “focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy,” a press release from the company said.

“He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches.”

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season after a successful nine-year tenure at the club.

During his time in Liverpool, the German won almost every trophy possible including the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super League.

Liverpool also finished runner-up twice in the Champions League and once in the Europa League.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Klopp has a clause in his contract with Red Bull allowing him to leave to become the German national team head coach should the position become available.

Klopp has long been linked to the Germany post. Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann currently occupies the role.

Before managing Liverpool, Klopp won the German league title twice with Borussia Dortmund.

“We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull’s soccer history,” Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of corporate projects and investments at Red Bull, said in a statement.

“Jürgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma. In his role as Head of Soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development. We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually.”

