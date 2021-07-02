Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan named to U.S. Olympic Baseball Roster

El Paso Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas - Current El Paso Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan has played for a number of teams over his 10-year professional baseball career, but none will top the team he'll play for at the end of the month.

Kivlehan was selected Friday to represent the United States as part of their baseball roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

It's a call to the country for Kivlehan, who currently leads the Chihuahuas in home runs with 15 on the season.

Kivlehan has MLB experience with both the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, who he has appeared with this season, but now will join United States team as the Olympics will play baseball for the first time since 2008.

https://twitter.com/USABaseball/status/1410992058068840448?s=20

Joining Kivlehan on the United States roster are Major League veterans Todd Fraizer, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, David Robertson, and Tim Federowicz.

Kivlehan celebrated his patriotism in Friday's game with the fireworks at the plate, as he homered for the Chihuahuas in their 6-4 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The Tokyo Olympics begin Friday, July 23rd.