Chihuahuas drop low-scoring 3-2 affair to Skeeters

El Paso Chihuahuas

SUGARLAND, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas had the tying run in scoring position with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Sunday but lost to the Sugar Land Skeeters 3-2.

The Skeeters have won three of the first five games of the series.

El Paso starter Caleb Boushley pitched 7.2 innings Sunday, setting a new Chihuahuas’ 2021 high for length of a start. It was Boushley’s second Triple-A start that lasted seven innings or more this season.

Jerry Keel threw a scoreless relief outing after Boushley exited the game.

Pedro Florimón went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for the Chihuahuas.

Skeeters manager Mickey Storey was ejected by home plate umpire Brian Walsh in the fourth inning for arguing a balk call.