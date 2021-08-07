Skip to Content
El Paso Chihuahuas
Chihuahuas drop another one to River Cats on Saturday, 6-3

El Paso Chihuahuas

SACRAMENTO, California - The Chihuahuas' trip to the Golden State has so far been one to forget.

Saturday night in Sacramento the Chihuahuas dropped another game to the River Cats by a final score of 6-3.

This was the third game of a six game series against the River Cats.

The Chihuahuas are still looking for their first win in the series as Sacramento has taken the first three.

El Paso's overall record drops to 32-47 as they remain in last place in their division, 13.5 games back of first place Sugar Land.

