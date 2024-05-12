Chihuahuas split series with Albuquerque Isotopes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Albuquerque Isotopes scored in five of the first six innings Sunday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-5. The Chihuahuas scored four times in a nine-batter sixth inning to lower the deficit from nine runs to five but didn’t score in the final three innings. The Chihuahuas split the six-game series and their 12-game homestand.

El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and and an RBI. Chihuahuas right fielder Cal Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. It was Mitchell’s second straight game with two hits and a walk. El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

The final three Chihuahuas relievers (Paul Fry, Logan Gillaspie and Sean Reynolds) all pitched scoreless outings. Albuquerque’s Michael Toglia went 1-for-4 with a three-run triple Sunday and had eight hits and 11 RBIs in the six-game series.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 10, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (05/12/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (12-27), El Paso (17-22)

Next Game: Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Las Vegas RHP Osvaldo Bido (4-1, 2.59). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.