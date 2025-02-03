Chihuahuas Seek On-Field Emcee for 2025 Season

El Paso, Texas – February 3, 2025 – The Chihuahuas are on the hunt for a dynamic, high-energy, and engaging individual to serve as the On-Field Emcee for the 2025 season. This role is essential to deliver an unforgettable fan experience at Southwest University Park.

The On-Field Emcee will be responsible for hosting Chihuahuas in-game promotions, engaging with fans throughout the ballpark, and working closely with corporate partners to execute on-field activations. This individual must bring enthusiasm, charisma, and a passion for live entertainment to ensure an electric gameday atmosphere.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Prior experience in public speaking, emceeing, or entertainment

Knowledge of baseball games to effectively engage fans

Ability to commit to all 75 home games, including midweek day games, nights, and weekends, and possible playoff games

The ability to stand for long periods and move quickly through the ballpark

Once resumes are reviewed, selected candidates will be contacted with audition details.

If you have the energy, enthusiasm, and stage presence to keep Chihuahuas fans entertained all season long, we encourage you to apply! Interested candidates should visit teamworkonline.com.

ABOUT THE EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS

The El Paso Chihuahuas are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The Chihuahuas provide family, fun entertainment and are committed to providing the highest quality and most memorable entertainment. The Chihuahuas want guests to leave with memories that will last a lifetime. For more information on the El Paso Chihuahuas, please visit EPChihauhuas.com