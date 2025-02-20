Skip to Content
Chihuahuas seek national anthem performers for 2025 season

The home of the El Paso Chihuahuas is their downtown ballpark: Southwest University Park.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas are looking for singers to perform the national anthem at home games during the upcoming 2025 season.

To audition, the Chihuahuas ask that you make a 90-minute YouTube video performing the national anthem a cappella from memory and fill out the audition form.

"For questions or further information regarding auditions, you can reach out to Colin James at 915-242-2025 or via email at cjames@epchihuahuas.com," a spokesperson explained this morning.

Opening Day is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Southwest University Park. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM Friday, February 28, 2025.

