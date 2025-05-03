Chihuahuas top Oklahoma City 4-2 in game five

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning Saturday night and came back to beat the Oklahoma City Comets 4-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas have won two of the five games in the series.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Mike Brosseau hit a game-tying solo home run to left field. It was Brosseau’s third homer of the season and second of the series. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Yonathan Perlaza hit a two-run double to left field, giving El Paso a 4-2 lead. Perlaza leads the Pacific Coast League in doubles with 16. Relievers Raul Brito, Ron Marinaccio and Reiss Knehr all pitched scoreless relief appearances to hold Oklahoma City scoreless after the fifth inning.

Kyle Hart allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings in his first start with El Paso after being optioned by San Diego. Oklahoma City first baseman Dalton Rushing and manager Scott Hennessey were both ejected in the eighth inning when arguing a pace of play violation.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Comets 2 Final Score (05/03/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (14-18), Oklahoma City (22-10)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Oklahoma City LHP Alec Gamboa (0-1, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.