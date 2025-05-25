Chihuahuas split series with Tacoma Rainier’s

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to one hit in the Tacoma Rainiers’ 6-0 shutout at Southwest University Park on Sunday night. The teams split the six-game series.

Tacoma starter Sauryn Lao pitched four perfect innings, then reliever Josh Fleming pitched a perfect fifth and sixth. With one out in the eighth, Bryce Johnson walked against Fleming, giving the Chihuahuas their first baserunner of the game. Trenton Brooks lined a single to right-center field with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning against Hagen Danner for El Paso’s first hit of the game.

Brooks’ single was the Chihuahuas’ only hit of the game, tying the Chihuahuas’ team record for fewest hits in a game. The first hit coming with one out in the eighth tied the Chihuahuas’ team record for their latest first hit of a game. Sunday was the second time the Chihuahuas have been shut out this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 6, Chihuahuas 0 Final Score (05/25/2025)

Team Records: Tacoma (21-30), El Paso (25-26)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso TBA vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.