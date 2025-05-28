Chihuahuas collect back-to-back wins over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, California (KVIA) -- Tirso Ornelas hit a two-run tiebreaking double in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday afternoon in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 3-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series.

Ornelas drove in all three runs for the Chihuahuas, with the first run coming on his home run in the top of the second. It was his second homer in as many games after his inside-the-park home run in the series opener on Tuesday night. Leadoff hitter Tim Locastro went 1-for-4 with a double, his 10th double in 19 games this season. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza also hit a double, his league-leading 19th of the year.

Chihuahuas starter Ryan Bergert pitched four shutout innings and allowed only one baserunner. Bergert hasn’t allowed any runs in his last 12.1 innings. Ron Marinaccio retired all six Sacramento batters he faced to finish the game. El Paso’s ninth inning rally came against former Chihuahua and San Diego Padres pitcher Joey Lucchesi. The Chihuahuas have scored first in six of their last eight games.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, River Cats 1 Final Score (05/28/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (27-26), Sacramento (25-28)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (2-4, 7.14) vs. Sacramento TBD. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.