Chihuahuas to Package 20,000 Meals for Local Families in Need

EL PASO, TEXAS – June 25, 2025 – The Chihuahuas are stepping up to the plate to help fight hunger in the Borderland on Saturday, June 28, starting at 12:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

Chihuahuas players, coaches, front office staff, and volunteers will be packaging 20,000 meals for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank with the help of Harvest Pack. This nonprofit organization addresses food insecurity by bringing meal-packing events to local communities.

The event will take place at the concourse in two shifts with Chihuahuas players and coaches packaging meals from 12:30-1:30 p.m., and the front office staff and volunteers picking up at 1:30 p.m. The event is slated to end at 3 p.m.

The event marks the third time the Chihuahuas have partnered with Harvest Pack (2022, 2024). All packaged meals will be sourced locally and will directly support El Paso families in need.

WHO: Chihuahuas & Harvest Pack

WHAT: Players, coaches, front office staff, and volunteers will pack 20,000 meals for local families in need.

WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Chihuahuas Players & Coaches: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Front Office Staff & Volunteers: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE: Southwest University Park | 1 Ballpark Plaza, El Paso, TX 79901

To volunteer or for more information, contact Matt Clarkson at 915-242-2061 or via email at mclarkson@epchihuahuas.com.

The Chihuahuas are currently in a series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) that runs through Sunday, June 29. The homestand features Military Appreciation Night with a Chihuahuas Camo T-Shirt giveaway, as well as two nights of pre-Independence Day celebrations, all presented by GECU. Fans can enjoy the Borderland’s best Fireworks Spectaculars on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, with shows choreographed to patriotic music. For a complete list of promotions and tickets, visit epchihuahuas.com.

ABOUT THE EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS

The El Paso Chihuahuas are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The Chihuahuas provide family, fun entertainment, and are committed to providing the highest quality and most memorable entertainment. The Chihuahuas want guests to leave with memories that will last a lifetime. For more information on the El Paso Chihuahuas, please visit epchihuahuas.com.

ABOUT HARVEST PACK

The non-profit Harvest Pack (www.HarvestPack.org) provides the logistics for this event by bringing all the necessary ingredients, packaging supplies, and project management. Harvest Pack mobilizes these types of projects throughout the nation for business team-building events, community groups, schools, and churches. Since their founding in 2012, more than 14 million meals have been packaged by 30,000 volunteers.

FETCH THE FUN!