El Paso Chihuahuas hiring a new ‘Chico’ mascot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas are looking for a new person to don the Chico mascot costume.

Candidates need to be 5'10" to 6'2", have previous experience as a mascot, and have a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Sports Management or a related field. Find the online application here.

El Paso's Triple-A baseball team has been represented by the lovable Chihuahua mascot known as Chico since the team moved to the Sun City in 2014.

The position the team is looking to fill is officially known as the "full-time Mascot Coordinator." The position entails dressing up as Chico for the games, as well as for community outreach events.

The official online posting for the job position lists the salary range as $30,000 to $40,000 a year, as well as health, dental, and vision insurance.