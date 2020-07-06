San Elizario community honors fallen coach Will Cazares

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- The San Elizario community was in mourning Monday following the unexpected death of high school assistant football, baseball and basketball coach Guillermo 'Will' Cazares.

He died Sunday at the age of 36.

Cazares was also the physical education coach at Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cazares Family during this difficult time. Coach Cazares was a great mentor, coach and friend. The love he demonstrated towards our kids can never be replaced. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/7VwTXTLRNX — San Elizario Football (@SanEliFB) July 6, 2020

In Coach Cazares' memory, San Elizario students organized a candlelight vigil Monday evening at San Pablo Lutheran Church at 301 S. Schutz Drive.

Cazares' is described by those is the San Elizario community as having a "big heart" and was often referred to by students and players as "Dad" or "Pops."

He was also a huge Boston Red Sox fan.

A cause of death was unknown, as family and friends were awaiting on word from the coroner.