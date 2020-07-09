El Paso health order could push back start of high school football

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- It seems a cloud of smoke has been covering the start of this year's high school football season in El Paso.

On Thursday morning, an order from the local health authority may have cleared that up.

The order directed at public and private schools in El Paso County has recommended that school sports not take place place until school campuses reopen.

In the same order, it also mandates that all school systems should not re-open for on-campus instruction until Sept. 7.

This morning, Public Health officials issued an updated order for all independent school districts and private schools in El Paso County. All school systems shall not re-open schools for on-campus, face-to-face instruction until after Sept. 7, 2020.



More: https://t.co/7Th0qk0en5 — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) July 9, 2020

The order is an equivocal way of saying that the high school season, which was supposed to start on Aug. 28, now will not start until Sept. 7.

The opening weeks of high school football are usually reserved for non-district games before opening up district play in weeks 3 or 4.

Whether or not local school districts will seek to cancel non-district games or push the whole season back together is still up in the air.