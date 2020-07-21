Football season for most El Paso schools delayed until late Sept.

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released new guidelines which postpone the start of fall sports for the two largest conferences across the state.

The new guidelines directly apply to the 5A and 6A conferences in the state, which will affect most schools in the El Paso region.

High school football games for 5A and 6A schools will now begin Sept. 24.

For schools in 1A - 4A, games will begin Aug. 27.

“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”

A school's classification is determined by the number of students it has enrolled. In Texas, schools with more than 2,220 students are in 6A. Schools with 1210 - 2219 students are in 5A. Schools with fewer than 1,209 students are in 4A.

In the El Paso region, these are the schools in 4A:

Riverside

Clint

Fabens

Mountain View

San Elizario

Here's a breakdown of the new guidelines: