Star Americas RB Aaron Dumas commits to New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas - Aaron Dumas may not know for sure if there will be a 2020 high school football season, but he knows for sure where he will be playing in 2021.

The star Americas (HS) running back committed to New Mexico today via his twitter page, marking a huge coup for first-year coach Danny Gonzales and the Lobos.

#BREAKING: Star Americas RB Aaron Dumas has committed to New Mexico. Dumas' 36 rushing TDs broke an El Paso city record last season



Picked UNM over offers from Arizona St., Houston, SMU, San Diego St., UTEP, among others.



INCREDIBLE coup for Danny Gonzales and New Mexico. https://t.co/EDZB61Ui7w — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) August 22, 2020

Dumas rushed for over 3,000 yards as a junior last season, and his 36 rushing touchdowns broke a city record.

New Mexico scores a major win in securing the commitment, as Dumas also held offers from Arizona St., Houston, SMU, San Diego St., and UTEP among others.

El Paso is well represented in the Lobos' 2021 football class, as Dumas joins Burges WR/LB Alec Marenco in the haul.