Athletic practices resume for El Paso schools

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso student athletes are back in action. The University Interscholastic League set Tuesday as the date to resume athletic practices.

As practices resumed, there were guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Students and coaches all do a self screening at home. Before entering practice, all temperatures are checked with a touch-less thermometer and masks are required.

EPISD's athletic director Maria Kennedy told ABC-7 the coaches had prepared for this moment, "making sure that the kids have their masks on, they're social distancing, that they're hand sanitizing that they're washing their hands."

Anyone who isn't feeling well, or has symptoms, is sent home.

If a student or coach does test positive for the virus, the school administration will be notified, Kennedy will be notified and it will be reported to the district nurse.

To help slow the spread, Kennedy said it starts at home.

"We can only do so much while they're with us, but we don't know what they do outside of us, so the parents are crucial to making sure our kids stay away from possible Covid-19 cases or positives and just to keep them safe so we can try to have a season," said Kennedy.