EPISD cancels all indoor sports events with non-district opponents allowing fans in the stands

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas-- The El Paso Independent School District's El Paso High Tigers cancelled their game against the Ysleta Independent School District's Eastwood Troopers on Tuesday due to fans being allowed in the stands.

EPISD has implemented a new policy due to the pandemic that prohibits fans from going to their athletic competitions.

YISD is allowing fans into their athletic competitions.

The clash in policies led EPISD to cancel the volleyball game because of fans being permitted in their gym.

In a statement to ABC-7, EPISD officials said the following...