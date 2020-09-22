EPISD cancels all indoor sports events with non-district opponents allowing fans in the stands
EL PASO, Texas-- The El Paso Independent School District's El Paso High Tigers cancelled their game against the Ysleta Independent School District's Eastwood Troopers on Tuesday due to fans being allowed in the stands.
EPISD has implemented a new policy due to the pandemic that prohibits fans from going to their athletic competitions.
YISD is allowing fans into their athletic competitions.
The clash in policies led EPISD to cancel the volleyball game because of fans being permitted in their gym.
In a statement to ABC-7, EPISD officials said the following...
"EPISD Administration has made the difficult decision to cancel indoor games until further notice with any districts currently opening its doors to spectators.
All El Paso district athletics directors had collectively agreed to hold off on allowing fans at games in order to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19. This time without outside spectators gives players and staff the opportunity to adjust to new protocols.
As COVID-19 cases have slowly begun to rise again, we will do everything possible to minimize risk to our students and staff. We continuously review our procedures and will work with the other school districts on a timeline for allowing fans into games."
