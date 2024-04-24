Special Report: Words with Walden

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP’s new head football coach Scotty Walden is becoming quite the household name but he’s rewritten the book on a few key phrases that will soon become household among UTEP fans.

Normally most coaches would use typical football terms such a special teams, offense, defense and so on. Part of Walden’s initiative to revamp the culture at UTEP includes a core change on some common football language.

Wefense. "Wefense is our special teams," Walden said. "That’s the only time in the game where the offense and defense have to come together and play together where as normally they don’t play on the same side of the ball but wefense is where we have to come together and perform."

Orange Swarm. "We call our defense the orange swarm," Walden said. "We never say run the football we say hunt the football. If we’re wearing orange jerseys there should be eleven orange hats at that football every time."

Blue Blaze. "Blue is our color and we’re going to be the fastest offense in the country," Walden said.

Miner Back. "Miner backs for us is a hybrid slot receiver slash running back," Walden said.

Opportunities. "We don’t call our practices, practices," Walden said. "We call them opportunities. It’s an opportunity to be great and opportunity to get the UTEP miner program better."